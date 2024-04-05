Enhancing International Artists Dialog on Transcendental Esthétique Calligraphe Art : Indonesia International Exhibition

Moehammad Amar Ma’ruf, Career Diplomat of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia

Ramadhan always gives special moment for peoples to understand the content of Al Qur’an, as the bestow and Rahmah from Al Khalik to the world. This understanding has developed many sophisticated products through studying, observing, and implementing the message mentioned in Qur’an. No doubt, the Qur’an guides people to be useful for other peoples and its environment.

Understanding the Qur’an has opened the way for people to be part of an active player for the advancement of Knowledge and science, including art. This advancement has contributed to the emergence of civilization. Civilization that respect humanity, environment and its Creator.

The presence of Qur’an within communities is a big phenomenal and changes the way on how the revelation words are documented. The Qur’an is written in Arabic. This situation created by the Special persons who can write those revelation word in order to be able to be used and read again.

The understanding Qur’an by special talented person introduce to us the way of writing on surah mentioned in Qur’an which is well known as Calligrapher or Khat artist. The ways or style of writing of Calligraphy which has transcendental esthétique meaning, are varied. These invite people to know more something beyond the verses.

To maintain and generate value of transcendental meaning and esthétique of calligraphy among peoples while appreciating also the big contribution of the artists or painters in the world in general, the Islamic Center of the Special Region of Jakarta in collaboration with the Regional Government of Jakarta and other related stakeholders has organized several International Calligraphy. So far, hundreds from many countries took part in this exhibition during the previous exhibitons.

It is a good news when the writer visited The Jakarta Islamic Centre on April 4, 2024, the writer is received by the active personal who has initiated and organized the above mentioned event. This year, they are also preparing for the next same exhibition. They are Brother Arief Syukur, Brother Paimun, Sister Nis and Brother Herlambang. I warmly welcome in their office.

During the meeting, they are very appreciate with the participants nationally and internationally. As being explained by Brother Arief Syukur, in the year of 2024, International Calligraphe exhibition will be organized . The Committee still prepare and coordinate this plan with related stakeholders. To have some insight about the previous exhibition please visit this link.

In this regards, on behalf of the committee, I have been pleased to share this information to all cultural and arts agency especially who has international connection. For that, I humbly request for those who are interested, kindly send your request to be coordinated with the committee ( Brother Paimun: +6287787196418 or Brother Arief Syukur: +6285880878417).

The File of this international exhibition also enrich the reference information of the Jakarta Islamic Centre Library and also for the public by using smartphone or internet.

May Allah Azza wa Jalla guide us in developing this activity for enhancing our transcendental understanding on Calligraphies. (AK/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)