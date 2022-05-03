Celebrating Eid, in Indonesia and Palestine

Eid al-Fitr is the most awaited moment by Muslims all over the world, including the people of Indonesia and Palestine.

In celebrating Eid, Indonesian people celebrate it in various ways because they have various customs and cultures of their own. There are several unique traditions from regions in Indonesia.

In general, Eid celebrations in Indonesia are synonymous with the tradition of going home or returning to their hometown. Towards the Eid holiday, many people, especially those living in urban areas, travel back and forth to their hometowns.

In addition to going home, Indonesians also welcome Eid by buying clothes and various Eid-ul-Fitr knick-knacks. When at home, relatives, friends, and neighbors will visit to apologize or commonly known as Halal Bihalal.

The Acehnese Muslims celebrate Eid with an event they call Meugang or Makmeugang. Meugang is a tradition of slaughtering cows or goats and is carried out three times a year, namely Eid al-Fitr, Eid al-Adha, and Ramadan. Hundreds of animals slaughtered. The Meugang tradition in the village usually takes place one day before the holiday.

After the animals are slaughtered, residents then cook the meat in their respective homes. After that, the next day they took him to the mosque to eat with neighbors, relatives and the community.

Meanwhile in Bengkulu, the community celebrates with Bakar Gunung Apia or Ronjak Sayak. The tradition is carried out by burning coconut shells on a stove, and it is only opened on the night of takbiran or the 27th night of Ramadan.

In Riau, there is a tradition called Batobo. Batobo is done when people who have just returned from overseas are treated to a special welcome, namely a tambourine. They were paraded through the rice fields and towards the place to break their fast together.

Unlike Riau, the tradition of the people of Bangka is Badulang. This tradition is carried out after Eid prayers, shake hands and then gather again to eat together in the mosque yard. Food with various menus is covered with a serving hood.

The Yagyakarta Muslim community celebrates one Saywal with a ceremony they call Grebeg Syawal. Residents make unique food containing produce that is stacked like a mountain, then paraded around the Yogyakarta palace by a special team. The community is very enthusiastic about participating in the ceremony because after the ceremony is over, they can bring home the produce.

In Bali, the Muslim community celebrates it with the Ngejot event. The tradition is carried out by giving food to neighbors as a sense of gratitude. The food given to neighbors is in the form of ready-to-eat food, including various kinds of cakes and fruits.

The Topat War is a unique tradition of the people of Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara. This tradition is carried out by throwing diamonds at each other. After that, they ate together.

Eid in Palestine

The prolonged conflict in Palestine has not stopped its citizens from celebrating Eid al-Fitr. At the moment of Eid Al-Fitr 2022, although it was marked by riots by the Israelis in the previous Ramadan, finally Palestinians in the West Bank were able to perform Eid prayers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

After the Eid prayer, they have a tradition of gathering with family and relatives. They eat and drink together as a form of gratitude for having a good Ramadan. What are the Eid traditions held in Palestine?

Ma’amoul Cake

This Eid tradition in Palestine is quite unique, namely making Ma’amoul cakes. In fact, the people of Palsrina will say that the name is not Eid if there is no ma’amoul.

Ma’amoul itself is classified as a sweet butter cookie made from semolina flour. Ma’amoul is filled with dried fruit such as figs, dates, or nuts. The shape is similar to nastar but wider and has a distinctive motif on the outside.

Pilgrimage to the Tomb of Martyrs

Similar to Indonesia, Palestinians visit their family’s graves during Eid. They pray for the brothers who have died as martyrs while telling their relatives who are still alive about the heroism of family members who have died.

After that, they then prayed together to pray for his brother who had died.

Palestinians are generally excited when they hear the heroic stories of the martyrs. They become persistent and have multiple energies to defend Al-Aqsa and Palestine from Israeli occupation and occupation.

Drinking Arabic Coffee with Family

Another Eid tradition in Palestine related to food and drink. Apart from visiting each other’s homes and relatives, they usually serve Arabic coffee and drink together.

In every house is usually served a cup of Arabic coffee, accompanied by chocolate as a snack. Usually this food must be eaten by guests because if you refuse it is considered impolite. Arabic coffee itself is known for its spicy taste because it is made with cardamom. Usually this coffee is served in a special teapot called dallah. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)