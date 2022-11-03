Bridge of Kindness for A Teacher

By: Akhirul Soleh, Director of “Trash Alms Movement”

There are many ways that can be done to benefit other people. The easiest way is to set aside and collect recyclable waste. This method has not been carried out in many places, except in Cileungsi, Bogor Region, West Java through the “Trash Alms” movement.

There is a true story of this Trash Alms. On Tuesday, 25 October 2022, the Head of Cooperation and Alumni of STMIK Bani Saleh, Mr. Zaenal, gave information that Mrs. Yani, an English teacher, needed a cane, wheelchair, and prosthetic leg. Even though she has lost one leg, her spirit to share knowledge was not flagging.

The team of the Trash Alms Movement and I immediately disseminated the information to various organizations such as ASONGAN (Ayo Sedekah Rombongan), and “KOPEYAH” (an organization working in the humanitarian field). They responded to the message quickly and it showed that the conscience of the Indonesian was still there.

The Alms Trash movement team together with partners who went directly to provide assistance were touched by Mrs. Yuni’s spirit. Over and over again, Mrs. Yuni gave thanks and tears fell from our eyes.

“I would like to thank all those involved in the donation of canes and wheelchairs. May the donors always be given health, blessings, and a double reward from Allah Subhanahu wa Ta’ala,” said Mrs. Yuni quietly.

The initiator of the Trash Alms Movement, Hariyanto, said that the Trash Alms Movement was originally just a collection of plastic waste. However, it has now innovated with a number of ideas.

The Trash Alms Movement through various programs such as Pick up Alms Garbage, Waqf Basket Alms Trash and Alms Prayer are expected to benefit the community.

There is no day without alms to make life more blessed, a principle that must be instilled by every believer because when one body feels pain, the other body will feel it too. Such is the soul of a believer towards his brother. To help, do not have to know first. Anyone who needs help, then immediately help as much as we can.

In addition to sharing through trash, the community can also provide real support by giving their best donation through the kitabisa.com application under the name “Sedekah Garbage for Orphans and Dhuafa Education Fees”. (T/ri/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)