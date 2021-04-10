Biden Proves His Promise Campaign to Muslims

New York, MINA – The Indonesian Consul General in New York Arifi Saiman said the President of the United States (US) Joe Biden proved his campaign promise to the Muslim community.

According to him, this was proven through Biden’s policies regarding Muslims and Islam, especially ahead of his 100-day reign on April 20, 2021.

“Biden’s campaign promises to the Muslim community in the US include respecting the diversity and community of American Muslims, ensuring adequate health services and making the Muslim community in America safer,” said Consul General Arifi in a Webinar “Reading the Direction of US President Joe Biden’s Policy on Muslims and Islamic world on Friday night.

Biden has also positioned the US Muslim figures and scholars in various strategic positions in the government.

These Muslim figures include Aisha Shah, Partnership Manager at the White House Office of Digital Strategy, Sameera Fazili, Director of the National Economic Council at the White House and Reema Dodin, Deputy Director of the White House Legislative Affairs Office.

Biden’s attitude regarding Muslims and Islam, continued Consul General Arifi, was also reflected in his foreign policy, including lifting the Muslim Travel Ban or the ban on entry to the US for citizens of a number of countries, including from a number of Muslim countries.

According to him, although the policy to revoke the Muslim Travel Ban is not absolutely aimed at Muslim countries, the Biden administration’s actions signal to US Muslims and the Islamic world that he is different from former the US President Donald Trump.

Meanwhile, Consul General Arifi emphasized that the life of the Muslim community in the US is generally fine and Islam has become a part of society in that country.

“The US society in general is very tolerant and open to Islam, as they are open to adherents of other religions such as Christians and Jews,” said Arifi.

“Although Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha have not been designated as national holidays, the celebration of important Muslim days is well known in the US, and many Muslim workers are allowed to take time off to perform their prayers on these days,” he added.

In fact, according to a survey by Consul General Arifi, the number of Muslims in the US is estimated at 3.45 million or 1.1 percent of the total US population.

Meanwhile, the number of mosques in the US is estimated to be 2,229 mosques spread across 50 states, five of which are Indonesian mosques, namely the Al Hikmah Mosque (New York), the IMAAM Center Mosque (Maryland), the At-Thoriq Mosque (Los Angeles), the Al-Falah Mosque (Philadephia), and Istiqlal Mosque (Houston).

Arifi also said that the US government guarantees protection for religious communities in the eyes of the law. As long as they do not violate the rules and obey existing provisions, such as paying taxes, there will be no difference in treatment between the Muslim community and members of other religions. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)