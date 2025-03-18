At Least 150 Palestinian Children Martyred in Renewed Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza

Gaza, MINA – At least 150 Palestinian children were reported dead following renewed Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, according to a Geneva-based human rights group, Anadolu Agency reported.

The airstrikes, which targeted Gaza early in the morning, resulted in the deaths of at least 404 people, injuring hundreds more. This attack violated the ceasefire agreement that had been in place since January 19.

Images emerging from Gaza painted a grim picture, showing that the majority of those killed were civilians, including women and children, as their homes were bombed in the early hours of the morning.

The Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor condemned the attacks, emphasizing that the intentional killing of large numbers of civilians was evident in the Israeli strikes.

The rights group strongly criticized any attempts to justify these actions as security measures or military necessities, describing such claims as “blatant deception meant to conceal the crime of genocide.”

The organization also condemned the international community’s failure to act on Israel’s actions, describing their inaction as a de facto endorsement of ongoing massacres. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

