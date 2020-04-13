As 57 Coronavirus Patients in Palestine Recovered

Ramallah, MINA – Palestine on Saturday announced that 11 more patients were cured from coronavirus, bringing their total recovery to 57. Thus quoted from Republika.

Ministry of Health officials said the recovered patients were allowed to go home after undergoing quarantine in different places in the West Bank for two weeks. They were asked to quarantine 14 days at home. Of the cured cases, 13 of them came from the Gaza Strip and the rest were from the West Bank.

Palestinian government spokesman Ibrahim Milhem said that the total number of positive cases of Covid-19 in Palestine reached 268. While 1,750 people are in the state-owned quarantine center and more than 12,000 undergo independent quarantine at home.

Since Covid-19 broke out, two Palestinians have died from the disease, namely an elderly woman in her 60s and a man in her 40s, who have a history of chronic illness before contracting the coronavirus. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)