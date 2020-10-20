As 25,000 Pilgrims Perform Umrah, No Corona Cases

Makkah, MINA – The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah of Saudi Arabia said that as many as 125,000 domestic pilgrims have performed Umrah since September 27 and there have been no reports of coronavirus case among pilgrims.

Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr. Muhammad Benten said the reduction or increase in the number of pilgrims was linked to daily reports coming from the authorities.

He called on all pilgrims, worshipers, visitors and workers to comply with all health precautions and preventive protocols, as well as to follow instructions issued by the relevant authorities. Thus quoted from the Saudi Gazette on Wednesday.

The minister made the statement during a speech at a virtual seminar entitled “Umrah between facilitation procedures and strict vigilance” organized by the ministry on Monday.

“The compliance of congregations, congregations and visitors with health and preventive measures as well as direction from group leaders and Umrah officials has contributed significantly to the successful resumption of Umrah and safe prayer services in Dua Kudus. The mosque, as well as the visit of Rawdah Syarif, without any emergency cases being recorded, “he said.

The latest official statistics released by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah reveal that a total of 1.2 million pilgrims registered with the Umrah Eatmarna app during the period between 27 September and 17 October to perform the Hajj pilgrimage.

The ministry began the second phase of the gradual resumption of pilgrimages and visits to the Two Holy Mosques starting Sunday, 18 October. Authorities announced that more than 600,000 worshipers were allowed to pray at the Grand Mosque along with more than 250,000 Umrah pilgrims during the second phase, which ends on 31 October. (T/RE1)

