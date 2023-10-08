Ambulances Carrying Wounded and Martyred Victims Arrive at Indonesian Hospital in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – The humanitarian medical institution Medical Emergency Rescue (MER-C) in Jakarta said that the current situation at the Indonesian Hospital in Bayt Lahiya, North Gaza on Sunday, ambulances continued to arrive at the Indonesian Hospital carrying martyrdom victims and injuries due to Israeli air attacks are still ongoing to this day.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health released that the number of victims as of Sunday afternoon had reached at least 313 people who died and 1,990 others were injured.

Previously, the Palestinian Islamic resistance movement, Hamas, launched Operation Aqsa Flood, a military attack by infiltrating the southern areas of Israel bordering the Gaza Strip.

The fighters attacked the Israeli military and civilians, kidnapping soldiers and citizens as hostages. More than 5,000 rockets were fired from the blockaded Gaza Strip into southern and central Israel.

The Israeli military responded to attacks by Hamas and other resistance groups by immediately carrying out massive air strikes on the blockaded Gaza Strip. (T/RE1/P2)

