Algerian Parliament Proposes Normalization Criminalization Bill with Israel

Algeria, MINA – Deputies at the Algerian National People’s Assembly (Parliament) on Tuesday presented the “Draft Bill to criminalize normalization with Israel, which includes provisions prohibiting travel or direct or indirect contact with Tel Aviv.”

Anadolu Agency quoted the representative of the Peace Society Movement, Youssef Ajisa, that he “proposed, on behalf of his party’s parliamentary bloc (65 of 462), a bill to the speaker of parliament.”

Ajisa said, “his group has been trying to get other groups to support the draft, but got no response, so they took the initiative to submit it themselves.” Quds Press reports.

The bill was submitted to the previous parliament in January 2021, in collaboration with other parliamentary blocs. However, the dissolution of parliament by Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune delayed the bill.

The bill aims to criminalize normalization with the Zionist entity, and to prevent any contact or establishment of any relationship and at any level with the Zionist entity through direct or indirect means.

The next second stage of the process in parliament is to submit it to the leadership of the Parliament, then submit it to the government for study and then return it to Parliament for discussion and approval.

Bills must be approved by a simple majority (50% + 1) of the members of the People’s National Assembly (First Chamber of Parliament), then referred to the Second Chamber (National Assembly) to vote in the same manner before becoming Law. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)