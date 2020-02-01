A Palestinian House in Jerusalem Collapsed Due to Israeli Excavation Work

Jerusalem, MINA – The floor of a Palestinian house in the Old City of Jerusalem collapsed on Friday night due to continued excavation work under residents’ homes and property.

The pictures circulating on social media show, part of the floor collapsed at the entrance to Sharbati family’s house, some landslide tiles and mud surfaces appeared under the foundation of the house.

Arab media source Al-Quds Online reports, new cracks have also appeared in several neighboring homes, resulting in immediate family evacuation and signs installed to prevent entry into the house.

The activities added to the floors in 22 collapsed houses, on the Bab Al-Geneal line, which led to the Aqsa Mosque.

The Israeli occupation authority continues the excavation project under houses in the Old City, to build a network of tunnels under the Old City that reaches the Aqsa Mosque and the Al-Buraq Wall. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)