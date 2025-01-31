66 Palestinian Prisoners Freed from Israeli Jails Arrive in Ramallah

Ramallah, MINA – A total of 66 Palestinian prisoners, released from Israeli jails, arrived in Ramallah on Thursday as part of the third wave of prisoner exchanges between Hamas and Israel, which is included in the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip.

As reported by Anadolu Agency on Friday, two Red Cross buses transported the prisoners from Ofer military prison in Israel to a reception point in the center of Ramallah.

Ahead of the release, Israeli occupation forces raided the town of Beitunia, deploying military vehicles and bulldozers. The soldiers fired live bullets, rubber-coated steel bullets, and tear gas at Palestinian citizens waiting for the prisoners’ arrival.

The Palestinian Red Crescent reported that 14 people were injured, including three who were wounded by live ammunition.

Many of the released prisoners appeared to be in poor health, reportedly due to what Palestinian organizations describe as systematic abuse, torture, and starvation inside Israeli prisons.

The most recent exchange involved 110 Palestinian prisoners, including 32 who were serving life sentences, 30 minors, and 48 individuals with varying sentences.

In exchange, Palestinian factions in Gaza previously released a number of Israeli prisoners, including Agam Berger, Arbel Yehud, and Gadi Mozes. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

