30,000 Palestinians Perform Friday Prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque

Jerusalem, MINA – Around 30,000 Palestinians perform Friday prayer at Aqsa Mosque, amid cold rainy weather and restrictions by the occupation forces.

The Department of Islamic Endowments in Jerusalem reported that pilgrims had flocked from various West Bank villages and towns since before dawn.

Israeli troops stop the bus and check citizens’ identity cards. Quds Press reported.

Local sources said the occupation police stopped seven buses coming from the town of Qalqilya.

A number of women were intercepted in the al-Amoud Gate area. The youths were also intercepted near al-Sahira Gate and al-Asbat Gate.

The police searched them and detained some of them who were under the age of 55.

The occupation forces restricted West Bank residents to worship at the Al-Aqsa Mosque. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)