3 Died, 2,000 Fled on West Sulawesi’s Earthquake

Mamuju, MINA – Indonesian National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) stated that a number of impacts began to be identified after the M6,2 earthquake in West Sulawesi Province.

Head of Disaster Information and Communication Data Center of BNPB Raditya Jati said based on today’s data at 06.00 a.m, BPBD Mamuju reported that 3 people are died and 24 injured.

Meanwhile, 2,000 residents fled to a safer place.

Meanwhile, material losses were in the form of damage, including the Maleo Hotel and the Governor’s Office of West Sulawesi which were heavily damaged (RB) and the electricity network was still out after the earthquake.

Meanwhile, BPBD Majene informed 3 points of landslides along the Majene-Mamuju main road (road access was cut off), as many as 62 houses were damaged (temporary data), 1 unit of hospital was heavily damaged and 1 Malunda military and military office was heavily damaged.

The local BPBD carries out emergency handling, such as handling injured victims, evacuation, data collection and establishment of evacuation posts.

“The current urgent needs are in the form of basic necessities, blankets and mats, family tents, medical services and tarpaulins,” he explained.

BNPB is still monitoring and coordinating with several BPBDs affected by the earthquake shock.

Head of BNPB Doni Monardo will visit the disaster site this morning. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)