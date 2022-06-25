10 Days of the Beginning of the Month of Dzulhijjah, Don’t Miss It

By: Sajadi, MINA Journalist

The month of Dzulhijjah is getting closer. The invitation to increase pious deeds this month has begun to be echoed by the preachers.

Starting from performing the pilgrimage for those who can afford it, making sacrifices, maintaining the obligatory prayers in congregation, praying sunnah, multiplying sunnah fasting, remembrance, to sadaqah not to be missed.

Because in the first 10 days of Dzulhijjah, all the obedience and kindness of Muslims became worship with a very large reward. This is a glory, as well as a blessing that God has given to the people.

The glory at that time Allah explained in the Qur’an and the Messenger of Allah announced in several hadiths narrated by the companions.

In the Qur’an, Allah subhanahu wata’ala says:

الْفَجْرِ (1) لَيَالٍ (2)

It means, “1. By the dawn; 2. By the ten nights.” (Surat al-Fajr: 1-2)

As quoted from NU Online, the scholars of commentators differ in interpreting the second verse. However, the valid opinion as conveyed by Imam Ibn Kathir is the third opinion, which is 10 days at the beginning of Dhulhijjah.

It is proof of the glory and at the same time the virtue of those days, when Allah swore on behalf of the ten nights of the early 10 days of Dhulhijjah.

The word glory here can be interpreted with two meanings: glory in the hereafter, as one unites Allah subhanallahu wata’ala and in a worldly way, as one should be grateful at that time because of the blessings that Allah has bestowed upon him.

Whereas in the hadith, the Prophet sallallaahu ‘alaihi wasallam said:

“There is no day when the good deeds of that time are more beloved to Allah than these days. Rasulullah wanted 10 days (beginning of Dhulhijjah). Then the companions asked: ‘O Messenger of Allah, is there no jihad in the way of Allah?’ The Messenger of Allah -peace and prayer of Allah be upon him- replied: “Neither is jihad in the way of Allah, except those who go out for jihad with their souls and their wealth and then do not return with anything (dead). martyr)’.” (Narrated by Al-Bukhari). (An-Nawawi, Riyâdhus Shâlihîn, juz II, pages 77-78).

In this hadith, it is as if the Prophet wanted to give very high motivation to his friends and followers not to waste the virtues of the first 10 days of Dzulhijjah. Even the comparison with jihad in the way of Allah.

The motivation was conveyed by the Prophet none other than because of the many benefits and the great glory on that day. In between these days there is the day of Arafah and the day of the slaughter of the sacrifice, as well as the day of the pilgrimage.

Therefore, it is very fortunate for Muslims who can meet the first 10 days of the month of Dzulhijjah and can perform worship accompanied by various other goodness.

All of this is a very big blessing that Allah gives to His desired servant. It is not appropriate for Muslims to waste a day that is very abundant in value in the sight of Allah subhanahu wata’ala. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)