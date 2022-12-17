World Cup: Several French Football Players Get Camel Flu

Doha, MINA- Ahead of the 2022 World Cup final match on Sunday, several French national team players have contracted the disease ‘camel flu’, otherwise known as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS).

Al-Jazeera reported that the total number of French national team players who have caught the flu is five people, plus two new players who have been exposed are Raphael Varane and Ibrahima Konaté.

Raphael Varane and Ibrahima Konaté fell ill on Friday morning, both of whom started the team’s semi-final against Morocco last Wednesday.

While Konaté reportedly missed Friday morning’s training session due to a lack of fitness.

Three other players first experienced flu symptoms, namely Dayot Upamecano, Adrien Rabiot and Kingsley Coman.

Five players exposed to the virus are undergoing isolation and all members of the national team continue to wear masks.

Since 2012, 27 countries have reported cases of camel flu, which caused 858 deaths from the infection. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)