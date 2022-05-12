United States Condemns the Murder of Journalist Abu Akleh

Washington, MINA – The United States (US) government has condemned the killing of Al Jazeera journalist, Shireen Abu Akleh (51), while covering the raid carried out by the Israeli army at the refugee camp in Jenin, West Bank on Wednesday.

Shireen is a Palestinian journalist but she is a US citizen. She died from a gunshot wound to the head.

“We are saddened to learn of the killing of Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh and the injury of producer Ali Samoudi. We extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and strongly condemn his murder,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on her official Twitter account.

Meanwhile, the US Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides called for an investigation into the death of a veteran Al Jazeera journalist in the occupied West Bank,

“I encourage a thorough investigation into the death and injury of another journalist today in Jenin,” Nides said.

The Irish government issued the same statement, the Irish Ministry of Foreign Affairs via Tweeter condemning the killing of Al-Jazeera journalist, Shireen Abu Akleh, in Jenin.

“Media freedom and the safety of journalists must be protected,” said the Irish Ministry of Foreign Affairs,

Shireen’s murder drew much sympathy and an outpouring of condolences and condemnation, and calls for a thorough investigation, from both media organizations, human rights groups and the international community.

Apart from the US and Ireland, Qatar, Pakistan, China, Britain, Iran, the European Union, Belgian and many other international institutions have condemned Israel’s actions. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)