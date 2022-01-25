Taliban Delegation and Western Officials Discuss Situation in Afghanistan

Oslo, MINA – A 15-member Taliban delegation has been in the Norwegian capital, Oslo on January 23-25, 2022 for a meeting with special representatives from Western countries amid the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Afghanistan.

On the second day of talks on Monday, a Taliban delegation led by acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, held a meeting with representatives from the United States, Britain, Norway, Germany, Italy, Qatar, France and the European Union.

“The meeting focused on discussions on the economy, humanitarian aid, security, central bank operations, health and other related issues,” said Abdul Qahar Balkhi, spokesman for Afghanistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs as quoted from Anadolu Agency.

Meanwhile, Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt said, Norway is very concerned about the precarious situation in Afghanistan, millions of people are facing a massive humanitarian catastrophe.

“In order to be able to help the civilian population in Afghanistan, it is important for the international community and Afghans from different sections of society to engage in dialogue with the Taliban,” he said.

Taliban regained power in August 2021 amid the withdrawal of foreign troops and the collapse of the US-backed government.

While international funding remains largely suspended, billions of dollars of state assets abroad, much of it in the United States are also frozen.

According to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), half the population now faces acute hunger, more than nine million people are homeless and millions of children are out of school. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)