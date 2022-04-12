Select Language

Shehbaz Sharif Elected As Pakistan’s New PM

Photo Source: Outlook India

Islamabad, MINA – Shehbaz Sharif was elected as the new Prime Minister (PM) of Pakistan through a vote in Parliament Monday.

As reported by Al Jazeera, Sharif was sworn in as Pakistan’s PM a day after Imran Khan’s ouster in a vote of no confidence.

Sharif is already a favorite as Pakistan’s new PM. He is the younger brother of Nawaz Sharif, the former prime minister of Pakistan for three terms.

Pakisan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan’s party, had proposed former Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi to replace Khan. After Qureshi failed to become Pakistan’s new PM, PTI members resigned en masse.

Their resignation vacated many seats in parliament, so elections had to be held.

Meanwhile, Khan feels his overthrow was influenced by pressure from the United States (US). Washington has repeatedly denied this. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

