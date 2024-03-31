Semarang’s Sekayu Mosque is the Forerunner to Construction of the Great Mosque of Demak

Ornaments of the Sekayu Semarang mosque which are still original and maintained (Photo: File/Public Relations of Central Java Province)

Semarang, MINA – It is called the Sekayu Mosque, located in the middle of the Kampung Sekayu settlement RT 05 RW 01 Central Semarang, Semarang City, Central Java. This mosque is an important historical trace of Islamic civilization in the archipelago.

The reason is, the mosque, which was built around 1413, was originally a wood collection place. Then it was used as material for the construction of the Great Mosque of Demak. At that time, Demak was only led by Raden Fatah as the largest Islamic kingdom.

According to the Sekayu Mosque Trust Council, Achmad Arief, the important figure behind the Sekayu Mosque is a cleric named Kiai Kamal, said to be a student of Sunan Gunung Jati from Cirebon.

“The character is Mbah Kiai Kamal, a student from Sunan Gunung Jati in Cirebon,” he said on Sunday.

At that time, Kiai Kamal built a settlement as well as a place of worship. By Sunan Gunung Jati, Kiai Kamal was ordered to collect wood which was planned to be used to build the Great Mosque of Demak.

“The Sekayu Mosque used to be a place to collect wood called pekayuan, which was planned for the construction of a mosque in Demak. “Then it became Sekayu,” he said.

The wood collected came from various regions in Central Java. Such as Kedungjati, Ungaran, Ambarawa, Purwodadi, and Kendal.

“The wood was then sent to Demak by the students by sea, to Morodemak in Demak. “That’s the way to encourage people to use gethek,” he said.

The Sekayu Mosque has undergone several restorations. However, there are still original and preserved ornaments, such as the four pillars of the mosque and the mustaka (dome).

“The pole is still original but wrapped in wood again. “There is also a mustaka (dome) on top of the mosque,” he said.

The Sekayu Mosque is relatively old and has history, often making the place visited by researchers, both from within the country and abroad.

“There are people who come here to make films and do research. “Yes, there are those from Japan, India, and so on,” concluded Arief. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)