Saudi Ministry Opens Ramadan Umrah Application

Makkah, MINA – Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah announced the opening of permits to perform Umrah during the holy month of Ramadan, through the “Umrahna” and “Tawakulna” applications, starting on Sunday.

Registration of permits to facilitate early planning opportunities for those wishing to perform the rituals of Umrah during the holy month. Alkhaleej reported.

In a statement, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah asked all visitors to the Grand Mosque to continue to wear masks when performing Umrah.

“For those who wish to try or wish to change dates, must re-book with the new desired time, to allow the greatest number of Muslims to perform Umrah and worship during the holy month of Ramadan,” the announcement continued.

The ministry revealed that the Umrah reservation period during the day will receive from 8 to 12 periods, so it can choose the right time.

Reservations are made to unite the density of densities in a certain period, so that it will become clear when asked to be submitted in “Umrahna” and “Tawakulna”. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)