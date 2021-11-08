Saudi Arabia Deploys More Than 1,300 Staff at Grand Mosque

Makkah, MINA – More than 1,300 employees of the Security, Safety, Emergency Confrontation and Risk, and General Department of Mass Management at the Grand Mosque, are working to support the service system within the mosque and its external facilities.

These thousands of employees are tasked with strengthening the regulatory system and security services at the Grand Mosque during the Hajj and Umrah periods, Arab News reported on Monday, 8 November 2021.

The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques trains and employs people in various fields to achieve the smooth operation of the Grand Mosque, in addition to improving the services provided to mosque visitors.

The duties of employees include implementing emergency plans at the Grand Mosque in accordance with international safety regulations, ensuring safety in isolated and construction areas, accompanying the imams of the Grand Mosque during prayers, and arranging pathways and chapels, directing visitors to designated prayer areas, guarding all corridors. and electric lifts in mosques are free from obstructions, in addition to other services provided to worshipers throughout the year. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)