Rights Group Appeals for Help for Palestinian Refugees

Beirut, MINA – A human rights group on Wednesday called for urgent financial assistance to thousands of Palestinian refugees in Lebanon, Anadolu News Agency reported.

In a statement, the Beirut-based Palestinian Association for Human Rights – known as Witness – said Palestinian refugees have taken the full brunt of the economic crisis caused by the Russian war on Ukraine, amid rising food prices and shortage of basic commodities.

The rights groups lamented what it said the double standards of the international community in dealing with the issue of Palestinian refugees.

“While the international community has rallied all economic, political, social and media capabilities to support Ukrainian refugees, there has been an unjustified lack of support for the Palestinian refugees,” it added, MEMO reported.

According to the statement, there are around 250,000 Palestinian refugees living in difficult conditions in 12 refugee camps in Lebanon.

Palestinian refugees in Lebanon reside in 12 camps, namely Beddawi, Burj Al-Barajnah, Burj Shemali, Dbayeh, Ein El Hilweh, El Buss, Mar Elias and Mieh Mieh in different regions across the country.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)