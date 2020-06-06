Restrictions on the Two Holy Mosques until June 21

Makkah, MINA – The Saudi Arabian government has relaxed the lockdown in the country but restrictions on the two holy mosques, the Holy Mosque in Makkah and the Nabawi Mosque in Medina can be lifted on June 21 after a review of the situation.

“The Saudi authorities also said Umrah and all international flights will remain suspended until further notice,” the Arab News report said.

Termination of Umrah and international flights fueled speculation that Hajj 2020 will also be stopped amid various restrictions.

Some previous reports stated official sources that the Hajj 2020 would not be canceled, but the Saudi government planned to only allow government delegations from several countries to carry out the pilgrimage in July 2020.

The SPA news agency said on May 31, the curfew in Saudi was relaxed except Makkah. Movements in various cities and within Saudi territories will also be permitted.

“On June 21, all curfews in the Kingdom will be lifted and prayers in the Mekkah mosque will be permitted,” the SPA report said.

“The easing means 24-hour lockdown in Saudi is relaxed by curfew from 3 pm to 6 am, after that the clock will be changed to 8 pm to 6 am,” SPA explained.

“Makkah will remain in a 24-hour lockdown until June 21,” SPA said.

“Umrah and international flights will continue to be terminated until further notice,” SPA said.

The SPA also stated, “The new rules will continue to be evaluated at the Ministry of Health and may change if the situation allows,”. (T/RE1)

