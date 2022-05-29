Putin Ready to Ship Grains, But West Must Lift Sanctions First

Moscow, MINA – Russian President Vladimir Putin has told the leaders of France and Germany that Moscow was “ready” to look for ways to ship grain stuck in Ukrainian ports but demanded the West first lift sanctions amid an escalating global food crisis, Al Jazeera reports.

In a lengthy phone call with French President Emmanuel Macron and Germany Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Saturday, Putin said the difficulties in supplying grain to world markets were the result of “erroneous economic and financial policies of Western countries”.

“Russia is ready to help find options for the unhindered export of grain, including the export of Ukrainian grain from the Black Sea ports,” Putin told Macron and Scholz, the Kremlin said.

“An increase in the supply of Russian fertilisers and agricultural products will also help reduce tensions on the global food market, which, of course, will require the removal of the relevant sanctions.”

Russia’s offensive in Ukraine and Western sanctions have disrupted supplies of fertiliser, wheat and other commodities from the two countries, fuelling concerns about the risk of hunger around the world.

Russia and Ukraine produce 30 percent of the global wheat supply. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)