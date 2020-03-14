Poll: Majority of Israeli Community Supports Unity Government

Tel Aviv, MINA – A poll in Israel revealed the majority of the people expected the formation of a unity government consisting of various parties, but some also believed the fourth general election was inevitable because of the failure to form a new government.

According to a poll released by Israeli newspaper Hayom on Friday, 31 per cent of respondents said they preferred a broad unity government (i.e Likud, Blue and White, and other parties from across the spectrum), while 26 per cent said they wanted a narrow, right-wing governments.

Some 17 per cent backed a narrow unity government (i.e just only Likud and Blue and White), while another 17 per cent expressed support for a minority government led by Blue and White (Kahol Lavan) with external support from the Joint Coalition. About nine percent said they do not know.

Asked how the current standoff will be revealed, 40 per cent of Israelis said the country will be heading for the fourth election.

Some 19 per cent said they do not know how it will be solved, the same proportion of respondents who believe the right-wing government would be established. Meanwhile, nine per cent believe a minority government will be formed.

Asked who they preferred to lead the next government, 47 per cent answered Benjamin Netanyahu, 36 per cent said the leader of the Blue and White Party Benny Gantz, and 17 per cent were undecided.

Israel held elections earlier this month for their third national election in a year, in a to bid to resolve a longstanding deadlock in whereby neither Netanyahu nor Gantz are able to form a majority coalition government.

The corona virus crisis may end up influencing developments, with the possibility that Netanyahu and Gantz will agree to an “emergency” unity government together. (T/R7/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)