Palestinian Health Ministry Announces Recording of 920 Covid-19 Infections in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – The Ministry of Health in Gaza announced on Thursday the recording of a death case and 920 new infections with the Corona virus, after conducting 3,570 laboratory tests within 24 hours.

In its daily statement, the Ministry of Health confirmed the registration of a death case, bringing the total number to 1129 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic in Gaza.

The Ministry indicated that 105 new cases of people infected with the Corona virus have recovered, bringing the total number of people recovered to 116,336 cases, MINA’s contributor in Gaza reported.

It added that a cumulative total of the infections reached 125,191 cases, while the number of active cases reached 7,726.

The ministry confirmed that the total number of cases requiring medical care in the hospital is 188, while the total number of serious and critical cases is 121.

The total doses that reached the Gaza Strip is 226,300 doses, while the total number of people who received the vaccine is 154,063 people. (L-K-G/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)