Palestinian Freedom Fighter Nasser Abu Hmaid in Palestinian Prison Passed Away

Ramallah, MINA – Palestinian freedom fighter, Nasser Abu Hmaid, 50, was declared dead this morning after battling cancer for several years, according to the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society (PPS) and the Palestinian Prisoners ‘ Affairs Commission, Wafa reported.

They said that Abu Hmeid, who entered into a coma two days ago and was yesterday transferred from Ramle clinic prison, where he has been kept, to a hospital in Israel, has died due to years of medical negligence.

Abu Hmaid, from Amari refugee camp in Ramallah and serving multiple life terms for resisting the Israeli occupation, was diagnosed with lung cancer in August of last year.

Several attempts to get him released to get treatment outside the prison have failed.

His mother and brother were last night allowed to see him in hospital following intervention from the Red Cross.

His death was expected at any moment due to the seriousness of his health.

The PPS that about 600 Palestinian sick freedom fighters are held behind Israeli prison bars, including 24 who suffer from cancer and tumors of various degrees.

It accused the Israel Prison Services of medical negligence by intentionally refusing to treat ill prisoners.

Fatah movement has declared a general strike in Ramallah today and a day of rage at contact points with the Israeli army. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)