Palestinian Factions Urge Continue Reconciliation

Gaza, MINA – Palestinian factions in the national meeting of the “Development of the National Scene” in the Gaza Strip urged to continue efforts to reconcile the factions.

The factions also called for the Fatah movement to return from continuing security coordination and called for comprehensive elections, Quds Press reported on Tuesday.

Khalil al-Hayya, a member of the political bureau of the Hamas Islamic Resistance Movement said in his speech that the most important danger facing the Palestinian struggle today is Trump’s concept of the Deal of the Century, normalization and annexation.

“Anyone who doesn’t see the Israeli annexation plan happening on the ground is blind,” he said.

He stressed the need to agree on a united national strategy to deal with the occupation.

He recalled the agreement of his movement’s meetings with Fatah in Istanbul and in Cairo.

Khaled Al-Batsh, a member of the Islamic Jihad political bureau, stressed that his movement appreciates Hamas’ determination to move forward with the reconciliation.

“We face challenges in the form of normalization, judicialization, annexation, illegal settlements, and blockades,” he continued.

Al-Batsh asked the Palestinian authorities to implement the results of the meeting of the faction’s secretaries general on the formation of a united national leadership on the ground.

Jamil Mezher, a member of the PFLP political bureau stressed the need to hold simultaneous elections and rebuild the Palestinian system on the basis of partnership.

Saleh Nasser, a member of the Democratic Front’s Political Bureau, warned that Israel would continue to create the creation of Greater Israel on occupied Palestinian land.

Nasser stressed the need to restore the unity that had been agreed upon. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)