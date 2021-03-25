Palestine Praises China’s Plan to Host Dialogue with Israel

Ramallah, MINA – Palestine on Wednesday welcomed an offer from China to host talks between Palestinian and Israeli leaders in Beijing.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Wasel Abu Yousef, a member of the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO) executive committee, praised China’s official position on the Palestinian issue.

He praised Beijing for supporting the creation of a Palestinian state on land occupied by Israel since 1967 where China also recognizes East Jerusalem as the capital of Palestine.

Yousef also emphasized that the priority of the Palestinian Authority is holding an international conference for peace based on international legitimacy and resolution.

The statement from the PLO official comes after Chinese State Counselor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi told Dubai-based Al-Arabiya TV on Wednesday morning that the Chinese government plans to invite Israeli and Palestinian officials to negotiate in Beijing.

Wang began his visits to the Middle East on Wednesday, including Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Iran, the UAE, Bahrain and Oman.

The Chinese official did not provide further details about Beijing’s plans for holding talks on the Palestinian issue.

Palestinian leaders have repeatedly voiced opposition to US-led mediation efforts because of Washington’s positive bias towards Israel.

Talks between Palestinian and Israeli leaders broke down in April 2014 over Tel Aviv’s refusal to release Palestinians imprisoned before 1993 and refuse to stop settlement activities on occupied Palestinian land. (T/RE1)

