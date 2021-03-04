Myanmar NGOs: More Than 50 Killed Since Coup

Yangon, MINA – The NGO who monitoring political prisoners in Myanmar said that more than 50 were killed and nearly 1,500 people had been arrested in connection with the military coup from February 1 to March 1, 2021.

The Association of Assistants for Political Prisoners (AAPP) reported that as of March 3, a total of 1,498 people had been arrested, charged or sentenced in connection with the military coup, Anadolu Agency reported on Tuesday.

“To date, more than 50 people have been killed due to violence and arbitrary repression,” the AAPP said in its statement in Myanmar on Thursday.

The AAPP also said that 1,192 people were still imprisoned or facing prosecution, including 4 who had already been convicted.

“AAPP pays tribute to the heroes who sacrificed their lives and freedom to fight for democracy and human rights,” said AAPP.

The AAPP said that although the Myanmar junta launched acts of “terrorism” against the protesters, the demonstrators continued their peaceful protest against the military coup across the country.

The AAPP said the military launched attacks on peaceful protesters in Yangon, Mandalay, Pyin Oo Lwin, Myingyan, Monywa, Mawlamyine, Loikaw, Yay, Myitkyina, Hpakant, Pyay, Pathein, Taung Twin Gyi, Shwebo, Myan Aung and Salin.

“During the crackdown, residents were faced with stun grenades, smoke bombs, tear gas, rubber bullets and live ammunition,” explained AAPP.

The UN envoy to Myanmar Christine Schraner Burgener noted 38 people died on Wednesday following mass anti-coup protests in Myanmar. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)