More Than 55,000 Palestinians Perform Friday Prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque

Photo: M Shaaban/MINA

Jerusalem, MINA – Tens of thousands of Palestinian citizens performed the Jumaa prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque, MINA’s Contributor in Palestine.

Jerusalem sources said that more than 55,000 Palestinian worshipers were able to reach Al-Aqsa and perform prayers inside it and in its courtyards.

Since the morning hours, thousands of citizens from Jerusalem and the occupied interior flocked to Al-Aqsa Mosque to perform prayers.

A number of Palestinian young men pasted pictures of the martyr Ibrahim al-Nabulsi, who was besieged and killed by the occupation forces last week, on the walls of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The worshipers performed the Fajr prayer today at Al-Aqsa Mosque, with wide participation, amid continuous calls for the mobilization in it. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

