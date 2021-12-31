Makkah Grand Mosque Reinstated Social Distancing Sticker

Makkah, MINA – General Presidency for Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques Reinstates Social Distancing Stickers at Grand Holy Mosque, Riyadh Daily reported on Thursday.

The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques reinstated social distancing stickers inside the Grand Holy Mosque in preparation to re-increase the level of precautionary measures inside the Mosque to ensure the safety and health of its visitors and intensive preventive measures against COVID-19 viruses and their variants.

The Presidency doubles cleaning and sterilization works inside the Mosques and affiliated facilities, where the Mosque is sterilized 10 times a day.

To ensure the safety of all, special paths have been designated to worshippers equipped with guidelines stickers that show the places of standing with applying social distancing.

The General Presidency also calls on all to commit to timings set on their issued permits, adhere to preventive measures and precautionary procedures, wearing masks, sterilizing hands continuously, cooperate with its staff and members of institutions serving visitors, and abide by entry and exit timings to ensure providing distinguished services with high quality, which can guarantee an ideal and proper healthy environment for visitors of the Grand Holy Mosque to perform their rituals easily. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)