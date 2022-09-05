Israeli Occupation Warships Target Palestinian Fishermen Offshore Gaza

Gaza, MINA – On the night of Saturday, September 3, the Israeli occupation warships fired bullets, poisonous gas and tear gas canisters at Palestinian fishermen’s boats offshore Gaza Strip sea, MINA’s Contributor in Palestine reports.

Local sources reported that Israeli warships fired bullets, tear gas, and lighting bombs at Palestinian fishermen while fishing offshore central Gaza Strip and Rafah, forcing them to leave the sea and stop their work.

On a daily basis, the occupation forces deliberately disturb the lives of fishermen offshore Gaza, preventing them from practicing the fishing profession in peace and security.

The Palestinian Al-Mezan Center for Human Rights documented, in a report issued in April of this year, 97 Israeli violations against Palestinian fishermen in the Gaza Strip since the beginning of 2022.

Since the beginning of 2022, the Palestinian Center for Human Rights has documented the injury of (19) fishermen, and the arrest of (44) others, including (6) children, two of whom are still in detention. The occupation also seizes (18) fishing boats and dozens of fishermen’s equipment. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)