Israeli Forces Use Drones Drop Tear Gas On Palestinian Worshipers at Al-Aqsa

The video footage shows tear gas canisters being fired from Israeli drones at worshipers who are gathering at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, Al-Quds City (Jerusalem), Palestine. (Photo: Special)

Al-Quds, MINA – The Israeli occupation forces used at least one drone to fire tear gas in the courtyard of the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Al-Quds City (Jerusalem), which resulted in dozens of worshipers falling unconscious and suffocating, Al-Quds Arabiya reported it.

In a short video received by MINA on Saturday, an Israeli drone can be seen firing tear gas canisters at worshipers who were gathering at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, causing many to faint and suffocate from inhaling the gas, especially among children and women.

Most of those who fell victim to fainting and shortness of breath were treated at the scene by local medics. The Palestinian Red Crescent was on site treating the injured at the field clinic.

The Jordanian-run Islamic Endowments Authority which oversees the compound said around 150,000 worshipers, most of them Palestinian Muslims from Jerusalem, the West Bank and Arab cities inside the Israeli-occupied territories, performed Friday prayers in congregation at the Al-Aqsa Mosque on Friday night.

Earlier in the morning, scores of worshipers were injured in an Israeli troop raid on Islam’s third holiest site, marking the latest in a series of near-daily attacks since April 15.

Israeli forces have used brute force against Muslim worshipers in an attempt to vacate the holy site to make way for Jewish extremist groups to celebrate the Jewish Passover there.

Last week, Israeli troops stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque which left at least 152 Palestinians injured. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)