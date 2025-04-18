SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Israeli Airstrikes Kill Dozens, Including Children in Gaza

sajadi Editor : Widi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

7 Views

Several Palestinians were killed and injured in an Israeli strike on tents sheltering displaced people in Gaza. (Photo: via Anas al-Sharif X page)
Several Palestinians were killed and injured in an Israeli strike on tents sheltering displaced people in Gaza. (Photo: via Anas al-Sharif X page)

Gaza, MINA – Israeli occupation forces continued their deadly campaign across the Gaza Strip on Thursday, killing at least 17 Palestinian civilians, including nine children in airstrikes on tents sheltering displaced people in Jabalia and Beit Lahia, according to medical sources cited by Al-Jazeera.

Three additional civilians were killed in an Israeli strike on a school housing displaced families east of Jabalia camp in northern Gaza.

Another civilian died in a drone strike on the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, and one more was killed in an airstrike on the Al-Sha’af area of the Al-Tuffah neighborhood in eastern Gaza City.

Palestinian media reported gunfire from Israeli forces targeting eastern Gaza City, alongside reports of residential demolitions by Israeli troops in Gaza City and Rafah. In Khan Yunis, Civil Defense teams recovered the charred bodies of over 15 peoplemostly women and ch ildren after Israeli forces shelled tents for displaced civilians, causing fires and additional injuries.

Also Read: Israel Reaffirms Total Blockade on Humanitarian Aid to Gaza Amid Global Outcry

On Wednesday, Israeli airstrikes across Gaza reportedly killed 35 more Palestinians, bringing the death toll from recent days even higher.

Since Israel’s abandonment of a ceasefire agreement on March 18, thousands of Palestinians have been killed or injured amid a relentless aerial campaign.

The ongoing war, launched after a Palestinian resistance operation on October 7, 2023, has left over 51,000 Palestinians dead, more than 116,000 wounded, and at least 14,000 missing. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israeli Far-Right Lawmaker Joins Illegal Settlers in Storming Al-Aqsa Mosque

Tagairstrikes Beit Lahia ceasefire children killed displaced civilians Drone strike Gaza Gaza City genocide International Court of Justice International Criminal Court Israel Jabalia Khan Yunis Netanyahu Nuseirat October 7 Palestinian Casualties rafah school bombing tents shelled war crimes Western support

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Aid trucks enter Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
none

Israel Reaffirms Total Blockade on Humanitarian Aid to Gaza Amid Global Outcry

  • 29 minutes ago
Palestine

Hamas Slams Israel for Using Humanitarian Blockade as Weapon of War

  • 3 hours ago
Several Palestinians were killed and injured in an Israeli strike on tents sheltering displaced people in Gaza. (Photo: via Anas al-Sharif X page)
Palestine

Israeli Airstrikes Kill Dozens, Including Children in Gaza

  • 3 hours ago
Israelis Protest in Tel Aviv to Demand Agreement with Palestinian to Release Captives (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Over 120,000 Israelis Sign Petitions to End Gaza War

  • 13 hours ago
Situation in Northern Gaza is Horrific: UNICEF (photo: Palinfo)
Palestine

Israeli Fresh Attacks on Gaza Kill 40, Injure 73 in 24 Hours

  • 16 hours ago
Baron Barslavsky, a 21-year-old Israeli soldier held in Gaza (photo: PIC)
none

Israeli Captive in Gaza Sends Emotional Plea to Netanyahu for His Release

  • 18 hours ago
Load More
America

Video Evidence Challenges Israeli Military’s Justification for Killing of Gaza Paramedics

  • Saturday, 5 April 2025 - 21:59 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Occupation Army Completes Siege of Rafah

  • Saturday, 12 April 2025 - 21:43 WIB
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto delivered a keynote speech at the ADF Talk session during the 2025 Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF), held at the Nest Convention Center in Antalya on Friday (photo: Indonesian Foreign Ministry)
Indonesia

Indonesia’s President Addresses Current Global Geopolitical Landscape

  • Saturday, 12 April 2025 - 22:24 WIB
Articles

Indonesia Must Do More Than Evacuate, Gaza Needs Us to Act Now

  • Tuesday, 15 April 2025 - 20:22 WIB
none

Israeli Forces Close Ibrahimi Mosque to Muslims for Passover Celebrations

  • Tuesday, 15 April 2025 - 20:39 WIB
Hundreds of thousands of Israelis took part in an anti-government protest in Tel Aviv. (Photo: video grab)
Palestine

6,500 Israeli Academics, Parents Call for Ending Gaza War

  • Tuesday, 15 April 2025 - 22:08 WIB
Palestine

Extremist Ben-Gvir Storms Ibrahimi Mosque Amid Closure to Muslim Worshippers

  • Wednesday, 16 April 2025 - 22:28 WIB
none

Death Toll in Gaza Rises to Over 51,000 as Israel Kills 25 Civilians 

  • Wednesday, 16 April 2025 - 22:55 WIB
Situation in Northern Gaza is Horrific: UNICEF (photo: Palinfo)
Palestine

Israeli Fresh Attacks on Gaza Kill 40, Injure 73 in 24 Hours

  • 16 hours ago
Extremist Jewish Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Over 1,600 Extremist Jewish Settlers Storm Aqsa Mosque

  • 16 hours ago

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us