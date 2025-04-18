Israeli Airstrikes Kill Dozens, Including Children in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – Israeli occupation forces continued their deadly campaign across the Gaza Strip on Thursday, killing at least 17 Palestinian civilians, including nine children in airstrikes on tents sheltering displaced people in Jabalia and Beit Lahia, according to medical sources cited by Al-Jazeera.

Three additional civilians were killed in an Israeli strike on a school housing displaced families east of Jabalia camp in northern Gaza.

Another civilian died in a drone strike on the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, and one more was killed in an airstrike on the Al-Sha’af area of the Al-Tuffah neighborhood in eastern Gaza City.

Palestinian media reported gunfire from Israeli forces targeting eastern Gaza City, alongside reports of residential demolitions by Israeli troops in Gaza City and Rafah. In Khan Yunis, Civil Defense teams recovered the charred bodies of over 15 peoplemostly women and ch ildren after Israeli forces shelled tents for displaced civilians, causing fires and additional injuries.

On Wednesday, Israeli airstrikes across Gaza reportedly killed 35 more Palestinians, bringing the death toll from recent days even higher.

Since Israel’s abandonment of a ceasefire agreement on March 18, thousands of Palestinians have been killed or injured amid a relentless aerial campaign.

The ongoing war, launched after a Palestinian resistance operation on October 7, 2023, has left over 51,000 Palestinians dead, more than 116,000 wounded, and at least 14,000 missing. []

