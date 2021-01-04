Israel Refuses Medical Treatment of A Palestinian Prisoner

Ramallah, MINA – Israeli prison authorities have postponed and refused much-needed medical care from a sick Palestinian political prisoner in Israel’s Nafha prison.

The Palestinian Prisoners and Former Prisoners Commission in a report, since 2018, Jamal Amr, 49, from the occupied West Bank city of Hebron, has been suffering from tumors in the liver and kidneys, stomach and intestinal pain, urinary tract infections and nerve problems.

Therefore, he desperately needs medical care, Wafa reported on Sunday.

According to the report, Israeli prison authorities turned a blind eye to Amr’s case by not allowing him to undergo a medical examination and diagnosis.

“The Nafha prison administration committed medical negligence against him. So far, Amr has only received painkillers from the prison administration, “the report said.

Jamal Amr is a father of three children, he has been in prison since 2004 and serving a life sentence for rejecting Israeli occupation of his homeland. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)