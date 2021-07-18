International Muslim Scholars Call to Prevent Extremist Attack Al-Aqsa

Istanbul, MINA – The International Union of Muslim Scholars calls on the Islamic nation and the world to prevent Zionist extremists attack Al-Aqsa Mosque, which will be carried out on Sunday July 18.

The Secretary General Ali Al-Qardaghi said this on Friday July 16 as reported by Quds Press.

Extremist group have call intensification of attack on the Masjidil Aqsa in large number on Sunday, on the occasion which they claim is the “Destruction of the Temple.”

Jewish extremist are also preparing to organize a parade for the settlers around Jerusalem Old City on the same day.

The Muslim Scholar statement condemn, “Repeated provocations and continuous attacks by extremists in Al-Aqsa Mosque.”

“The occupation and settler have insisted for decades to storm the Aqsa Mosque, including during the holy month of Ramadan. But the guards of Al-Aqsa, Murabitun and Murabitat, have thwarted their action. This time it will also fail, InsyaAllah,” said Al-Qardaghi.

He added, we are call the Palestinian in general and the people of Jerusalem and its environs in particular to mobilize the protection of Al-Aqsa and to secure the great honor.”

“This is the obligation of every Muslim male and female, because that is where the greatest reward,” he continued. (T/Hju/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)