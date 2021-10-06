Indonesian State Electricity Company to Reduce Carbon Emissions by 100 Million Metric Tons

Jakarta, MINA – State Electricity Company (PT PLN) is optimistic to reduce carbon emissions by 100 million metric tons in 2030.

“We are optimistic that we can reduce carbon emissions by 100 million metric tons from the projected 280 million metric tons in 2030 through this green RUPTL,” said PLN President Director Zulkifli Zaini in a statement in Jakarta on Tuesday as quoted from Republika.co.id.

Zulkifli explained that the 2021-2030 RUPTL puts the portion of new and renewable energy at 51.6 percent while the composition of fossil power plants is only 48.4 percent. So the recently released RUPTL is called greener.

From the target of adding 40.6 gigawatts (GW) of power plants in the next decade, new renewable energy generating capacity is projected to reach 20.9 GW and fossil energy generating capacity of only 19.6 GW.

In an effort to achieve the target of energy mix and carbon neutrality by 2060, PLN has initiated several steps to meet these challenges.

The Company continues to improve efficiency, encourage the transition from the use of electric vehicles to the application of new renewable energy driving technologies. One of the strategic steps taken by PLN is to replace subcritical old power plants.

In addition, the company also implements a co-firing program for steam power plants (PLTU), increasing the success of the operating dates of geothermal power plants (PLTP) and hydroelectric power plants (PLTA), which have a major contribution to the energy mix.

“Then, the PLTD dedieselization program was spread into 1.2 GWp PLTS with batteries. The construction of 4.7 GW PLTS and 0.6 GW PLTB,” explained Zulkifli.

Furthermore, he said that new and renewable energy is not only limited to intermittent energy, but as a baseload bearer or baseload that will compete with fossil energy.

“That’s when the development and application of renewable energy will be PLN’s strength to ensure that all corners of the country are lit with environmentally friendly electricity,” he concluded. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)