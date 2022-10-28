Indonesia Reports Total 269 Cases of Kidney Failure

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian Ministry of Health reported 18 cases of Atypical Progressive Acute Kidneya Failure (ARF) on October 26, 2022, bringing the total currently recorded cases to 269 cases.

Ministry Spokesman, dr. Mohammad Syahril explained that the 18 cases reported were not new cases, but an accumulation of previous cases that had just been reported to the Ministry of Health.

”Of these 18 cases, only 3 are new cases. I repeat only 3 new cases, while the rest are old cases in September and early October which were only reported,” said Syahril as quoted from the Indonesian Ministry of Health website on Sunday.

He added that the tendency for no additional cases to be high was the impact of the policy of temporarily stopping the use of syrup drugs in children.

Meanwhile, as a first step, the Ministry of Health has brought in 30 vials of Antidotum Fomepizole from Singapore which will come in stages.

Syahril detailed, as many as 20 vials arrived in Indonesia on October 10 and 18 and have been used for treatment at the RSCM. As a result, the condition of ARF patients has improved.

Furthermore, 10 more vials which are scheduled to arrive on the day will be distributed to government referral hospitals that treat ARF patients.

Besides Singapore, the Ministry of Health also brought 16 vials of Antidotum Fomepizole from Australia on October 22 and has been distributed to a number of hospitals including M. Djamil Hospital in Padang, Soetomo Hospital in Surabaya, Adam Malik Hospital in Medan, and Zainul Abidin Hospital in Aceh.

Indonesia also received a donation from Takeda Canada in the form of 200 vials of Antidotum Fomepizole which will arrive next week.

“Fomepizole is completely free of charge to patients as part of therapy/treatment,” said Syahril. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)