Indonesia Opens Voice Regarding US House Speaker’s Visit to Taiwan

Jakarta, MINA – The visit of the Chairman of the House of Representatives of the United States (US) Nancy to Taiwan on Tuesday triggered a tense situation in the region. The Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement and appeal regarding this matter.

Spokesman for the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Teuku Faizasyah, said in a statement that Indonesia was very concerned about the increasingly sharp rivalry between the big powers.

Indonesia is concerned that, if not managed properly, this rivalry could create the potential for open conflict and disrupt existing stability and peace, including in the Taiwan Strait.

For this reason, continued Faizasyah, Indonesia encourages all parties to take concrete steps to reduce tensions that could worsen the situation.

“The world needs the wisdom and responsibility of world leaders so that peace and stability can be maintained,” said Faizasyah.

“Indonesia continues to adhere to the “One China Policy” policy,” he concluded.

Pelosi arrived in Taiwan on a visit she said was a sign of the United States’ unwavering commitment to the Chinese-claimed island. But Beijing strongly condemns the visit of the most senior US official to Taiwan in the past 25 years, calling it a threat to peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

Before Pelosi arrived, Chinese warplanes were flying over the boundary line of the China Strait. China’s military announced joint naval and air exercises near Taiwan late on Tuesday and carried out a missile test in northeastern Taiwan.

China’s state news agency Xinhua reported that from Tuesday to Sunday, the Chinese military would hold live-fire drills and other drills. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)