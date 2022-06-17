Indonesia Emphasizes the Importance of Tolerance in ASEAN-India Foreign Ministers Meeting

New Delhi, MINA – At the ASEAN-India Special Meeting of Foreign Ministers, Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi underlined the importance of tolerance in today’s multicultural society.

“The ASEAN-India Special Foreign Ministers Meeting #SAIFMM in New Delhi underlined the importance of tolerance in today’s multicultural society,” the Indonesian Foreign Minister wrote on his Twitter account on Thursday.

In addition, in response to global dynamics and their impact on the region, ASEANI-India proposes to establish stronger cooperation in the fields of health, food security, and regional peace and stability.

New Delhi, India will host the ASEAN-India Special Meeting of Foreign Ministers (SAIFMM) on 16-17 June 2022. This meeting is also to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the ASEAN-India Dialogue Relations.

In recognition of this milestone, 2022 is observed as the ASEAN-India Year of Friendship as announced by the ASEAN and India leaders at the 18th ASEAN-India Summit in October 2021.

SAIFMM is chaired by Dr. S. Jaishankar, Minister of Foreign Affairs of India and Dr. Vivian Balakrishnan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Singapore. The meeting was also attended by the Foreign Ministers of Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam and representatives of the Foreign Ministers from Laos, the Philippines, and Thailand along with the Secretary General of ASEAN.

The ASEAN Foreign Ministers and the ASEAN Secretary General also visited the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi.

During the visit, the 12th edition of the Delhi Dialogue (DDXII) was delivered which focused on 30 years of ASEAN-India relations with the theme ‘Building Bridges in the Indo-Pacific’.

(T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)