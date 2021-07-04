Incendiary Balloons Attack Israeli Settlements on Gaza Border

Gaza, MINA – Two fires broke out in Israeli settlements around the Gaza Strip border caused by incendiary balloons launched by Palestinian activists.

Kan channel reports that a fire broke out at the Eshkol Regional Council. This is the second fire on Saturday afternoon.

The Israeli media said a fire also broke out in the morning in Kibbutz Be’eri, the Gaza border area and was also suspected to have been caused by incendiary balloons from Gaza.

Palestinian activists have intensified the launch of incendiary balloons from Gaza towards Israeli settlements over the past few days.

Previously, Israeli occupation forces bombed sites in Gaza, claiming in response to the launch of incendiary balloons.

The burning balloon contains flammable materials. Palestinians began using it in May 2018 as a method of protest against Israeli army attacks. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)