Imam Yakhsyallah: Shaykh Qaradhawi is A Consistent Ulama Defending Palestine, Al-Aqsa

Jakarta, MINA – Imaamul Muslimin Yakhsyallah Mansur expressed his condolences for the death of the world cleric, Sheikh Yusuf Qaradhawi. According to him, Sheikh Yusuf Qaradawi is a scholar who consistently defends the struggle of the Palestinian people and the liberation of the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

In addition, Sheikh Yusuf Qaradawi is also known as a moderate scholar who is able to maintain the unity of the ummah. His advice unites the people.

“Hopefully we can all continue his struggle so that the unity of the people in the Islamic world can be realized,” he said in a statement to MINA on Monday.

Sheikh Yusuf Al-Qaradawi is an Islamic thinker who has a place in the Islamic world. His broadcast on Al Jazeera television was watched by millions of people. Al-Qaradawi’s Friday sermon which was broadcast on television seized so much attention of the people.

Sheikh Al-Qaradawi was born in Egypt on September 9, 1926. He is a prominent Muslim scholar. His books are quite famous, especially his fatwas are famous throughout the world. In Indonesia, this collection of fatwas is collected in “Contemporary Fatwas.”

He obtained his doctorate in 1972 with a dissertation entitled “Zakat and its Impact on Poverty Reduction”, which was later refined into Fiqh Zakat.

He is also the chairman of the International Union of Muslim Scholars since its founding in 2004 and has served as chairman for 14 years. Sheikh Yusuf Al-Qaradawi passed away at the age of 96 years on Monday afternoon in Doha, Qatar. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)