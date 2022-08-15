Gaza Volunteer Calls for Muslim Youth to Keep Spirit for Liberation of Al-Aqsa Mosque

Al-Muhajirun, MINA – Alumni Volunteer for the Construction of the Indonesian Hospital (RSI) in Gaza, Muhamad Gulam Romdony during an oration at the peaceful action of supporting Palestine stated that the successor to the struggle for the liberation of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and Palestine is youth, so continue to guard and don’t extinguish it.

“The elders may leave us, the syubban (men youth) and fatayat (women youth) who will continue the struggle in various ways until the independence of the Palestinian people and the liberation of the Al-Aqsa mosque from the clutches of the dirty hands of the zionist Laknatullah,” he said.

The action, which was held by the Aqsa Working Group (AWG) of the Lampung Bureau in Gaza Field after the implementation of the Tabligh Akbar Muharram 1444 H at the An-Nubuwwah Mosque, the Shuffah Hezbollah Islamic Boarding School Complex and the Al-Fatah Al-Muhajirun Madrasah, South Lampung Sunday was attended by hundreds of people who came from various regions in the province of Lampung.

Gulam, who is also the administrator of the Lampung Ukhuwah Al-Fatah Rescue (UAR) Volunteer Institute, appealed to the youths to maintain and continue to develop a sense of love for the mosque, which is the first mecca for Muslims.

“Don’t extinguish the embers of the struggle to free Al-Aqsa from our chests, grow a sense of love and care for the Al-Aqsa mosque, lest Al-Aqsa sue us in the hereafter because of indifference to the harassment committed by the Zionists and their coalition there,” he said.

He said, exactly this month, the country we love Indonesia commemorates its struggle for independence from the colonial nation, but not with our Palestinian brothers who are still fighting for their rights as an independent country.

“Some time ago Gaza was again bombarded with missiles and mortars, many victims killed children, elderly people, destroyed houses, public facilities and others. A young man gave up his proposal to choose to fight against the zionist invaders who eventually got martyred,” he said.

“Thus, Indonesia, which upholds independence as stated in the preamble of the 1945 Constitution, has become our collective duty as the people of Indonesia to continue to echo support for Palestine, which at that time was also the first country to recognize the State of Indonesia as an independent country,” he continued. . (T/ara/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)