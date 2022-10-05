Select Language

France’s Far-right Leader Demands More Mosque Closures

Leader of France’s far-right National Rally Party, Marine Le Pen (photo: Thierry Chesnot/Getty Images)

Paris, MINA – France’s far-right politician Marine Le Pen has demanded more mosques be closed in the country, Anadolu Agency reported on Tuesday.

Her demand comes despite the closure of 24 mosques in France in the past two years upon the order of Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin.

In an interview with French TV channel BFMTV, Marine Le Pen said: “He (Darmanin) closes a mosque there, a mosque here. He dismisses a preacher once in a while but he must close all extremist mosques in our lands.”

Asked over her criteria for the closures, she said all Muslims who have “radical rhetoric” should be deported.

Last year in August, France’s highest constitutional authority approved a controversial “anti-separatism” law that has been criticized for singling out Muslims.

The bill was passed by the National Assembly last summer, despite strong opposition from both rightist and leftist lawmakers. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

