Floods in Serang Cause 2 Died, 2 Missing

Serang, MINA – Indonesian Regional Disaster Management Agency (BPBD) reported that two people died and two others are missing during a flood in Serang City, Banten Province, on Wednesday.

In addition, as many as 2,413 families living in 2,413 houses are still affected by flooding with water levels between 50-200 centimeters.

Based on the observations of the Serang City BPBD team, the current flood conditions still persist, but the water level in several locations has begun to recede, Anadolu Agency reported.

“As an effort to accelerate the handling of the flood disaster, the Serang City BPBD team along with other relevant agencies and volunteers continue to take steps that are oriented towards rescue, evacuation of residents and meeting basic needs,” explained BPBD.

Meanwhile, the urgent basic needs include ready-to-eat food, suitable clothing for adults and children, blankets, medicines, toiletries, baby diapers and sanitary napkins. (T/RE1)

