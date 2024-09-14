Extremist Israeli Group Releases Video Simulating Fire at Al-Aqsa Mosque

Gaza, MINA – The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas issued a stern warning on Friday, condemning recent Israeli provocations at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, labeling them a “dangerous escalation.”

An extremist Israeli group, Temple Mount Faithful, recently released a video depicting a simulated fire consuming Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Dome of the Rock, with the caption, “Coming soon in these days.”

The resistance movement, known for its calls to demolish Al-Aqsa and replace it with a Jewish temple, sparked outrage with the video, Anadolu Agency reports.

Hamas condemned the video as part of an ongoing incitement campaign by Israeli right-wing groups, which it says are operating under the protection of the Israeli government. In a statement, the group warned that these actions are intended to “Judaize the mosque and erase its Islamic identity.”

The group called on Arab and Islamic nations, as well as organizations such as the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, to act swiftly to protect the sacred site and prevent further Israeli aggression.

Tensions have risen in recent months as several Israeli ministers, including National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, made provocative visits to the mosque compound, prompting widespread condemnation. Ben-Gvir has previously called for Jewish prayer rights at Al-Aqsa and the creation of a synagogue within its grounds.

Palestinians continue to accuse Israel of attempting to Judaize occupied East Jerusalem, including Al-Aqsa, and erase its Arab and Islamic identity. They maintain that East Jerusalem should be the capital of their future state. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)