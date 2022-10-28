China Willing to Work Together with US for Peace, Global Stability

Beijing, MINA – Chinese President Xi Jinping said his country is willing to work with the United States (US) to bring peace and stability to the world.

Xi said this in a congratulatory message at the annual dinner of the National Committee on US-China Relations, Anadolu Agency reported Friday.

Xi added that China and the US should respect each other, live side by side peacefully, achieve mutually beneficial cooperation, and find the right way for the two countries to get along. In the new era, which will not only benefit the two countries, but also the world.

“The world today is not peaceful. As great powers, China and the US strengthen communication and cooperation will help increase world stability and certainty and help promote world peace and development,” Xi said as reported by the Global Times.

It was Xi’s first statement on relations with the US after being elected to a historic third term as president this weekend.

Xi hopes that China’s National Committee on US-China Relations will continue to play an active role, helping bilateral relations return to the path of healthy and stable development.

Tensions between Beijing and Washington escalated after China launched an unprecedented military operation around Taiwan in August when US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made an impromptu trip to the self-governing island nation.

Beijing sees it as a violation of its sovereignty and China is carrying out massive military activity, including firing missiles, some over the island nation.

In addition to military operations, China has also suspended high-level military dialogue with the Pentagon and climate change cooperation. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)