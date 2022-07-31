Celebrations Prevail Throughout Gaza after High School Results Announcement

Gaza, MINA – Joy and celebrations pervaded the atmosphere of the Gaza Strip after the announcement of the results of high school today, Saturday, MINA’s Contributor in Palestine reports.

The sounds of joyful songs and fireworks were heard throughout the Gaza Strip, celebrating the success of this year’s high school students, after their results were announced at nine in the morning.

This announcement came after the general high school results announcement conference 2022 in Palestine, which was held by the Palestinian Ministry of Education a while ago, including the northern governorates (West Bank), southern governorates (Gaza Strip), and occupied Jerusalem.

The high school (Tawjihi) stage is considered the critical stage for all Palestinian school students, as their academic fate is determined based on the degree they obtain in this stage. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)