ASEAN Calls for Spirit of UN Reform

President Jokowi poses for a photo with ASEAN country leaders and the UN Secretary General at the ASEAN-UN Summit at the Sokha Hotel, Phnom Penh, Friday (11/11/2022). (Photo: BPMI Kris)

Phnom Penh, MINA – Leaders of ASEAN countries have called for the spirit of UN reform to not go out and become the guardian of multilateralism to find the best solutions to world problems.

“The UN must continue to push for the war to stop immediately,” said Indonesian President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo while speaking at the ASEAN-UN Summit in Phnom Penh on Friday, as quoted from Setkab.go id.

In addition, President Jokowi encouraged the comprehensive cooperation between ASEAN and the United Nations to be translated more concretely. One of them is through strengthening the ASEAN-UN communication and dialogue mechanism.

“Hotlines between the UN Secretary General and ASEAN Foreign Ministers need to be established to detect early and respond quickly to various potential regional challenges that have a global impact and vice versa. The collaboration between ASEAN and the United Nations must be strengthened for the sake of regional and world peace,” said the President.

At the summit which was attended by ASEAN leaders and UN Secretary General Antonio Guteres, President Jokowi also expressed his appreciation to the UN Secretary General for his hard work in overcoming the crisis caused by the war in Ukraine, the food crisis, the energy, and financial crisis.

“Indonesia will continue to support the work of the UN Secretary General, including in my capacity as a champion of the Global Crisis Response Group,” said the President. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)